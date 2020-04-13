UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Payment Under Second Category Of Ehsaas Programme To Begin This Week: Dr. Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Payment under second category of Ehsaas Programme to begin this week: Dr. Nishtar

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said hopefully the payment process under the second category of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will start this week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said hopefully the payment process under the second category of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will start this week.

In a tweet, Dr. Nishtar urged the existing Kafalat beneficiaries, (4.5 million) whose payments have been issued to the designated banks, to receive their payments during the current week.

Those having queries regarding the programme can contact 080026477 from 9:00 am till 5:00 pm, Dr. Sania Nishtar said.

The amount of Rs. 12,000 is being given to the affected people due to lockdown under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in three categories.

In the first category, Rs. 12,000 per month is being given to the currently enrolled 4.

5 million Kafalat beneficiaries over and above the regular cash transfer of Rs. 2000 per month.They will get a lump sum of Rs. 12,000 covering four months.

In the second category, higher eligibility/ poverty threshold is being used to identify four million beneficiaries through the National Socioeconomic Database who will be given this emergency cash amount.

The applicants are sending SMS on 8171 to apply under this category after which their eligibility is identified with the help of socioeconomic survey and other means.

While in the third category, 3.5 million people would be selected at district level to give them cash grant for which the relevant district authorities are preparing lists of beneficiaries.

Related Topics

SMS From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan's exports can contract by 19.7% if COVID- ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus lockdown: Wasim Akram seeks fans' opin ..

6 minutes ago

Three Turkish prisoners die of coronavirus

6 minutes ago

SoftBank Group forecasts $7-bn full-year net loss

6 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank announces $20 billion virus ..

9 minutes ago

China praises WHO for assisting countries to respo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.