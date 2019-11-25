‘Payments are coming to national kitty,’ says Sheikh Rasheed  

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed says Maryam Nawaz will live in Lahore and claims that people close to Zardari are coming up with payments for national exchequer.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that the national exchequer would be filled soon with plea bargains in five different cases.

He said people close to former President Zardari also started payments to the National Exchequer.

“Maryam Nawaz will live in Lahore,” said Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. “The national exchequer will be filled soon with payments in five cases,” said Rasheed. He also said that people close to Zardari also started payments.

He said he disclosed many months ago about Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London saying that “One should also be allowed departure if wants to go after payments,”. Sheikh Rasheed said that Imran Khan had already made it clear that nobody would be given NRO and he did not give it to anyone. “The payments are now coming to the national kitty,” the federal minister said.

He also said that the cases of foreign funding against the PML-N and PPP should also be taken up and predicted that the PTI would be successful in foreign funding case against it.

Sheikh Rasheed also rejected the rumors that the government was going home and new elections would soon be held. “Imran Khan will fulfill his tenure and the next elections will be on the due date,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that “No sign of fresh elections in near future,”.

He also came down hard upon Dr. Adnan Khan, the personal physician of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that he misled the media about the health issue of Nawaz Sharif. “Investigation must be held against Dr. Adnan Khan and Waqar who misguided the people,” said the Prime Minister.

He further said that Pervez Elahi was part of the system and Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned him. The punishment was awaiting for every minister was corrupt, he added.