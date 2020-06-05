UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Payments Of Ehsaas Emergency Cash To South, North Waziristan' Beneficiaries Commenced

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:31 AM

Payments of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to South, North Waziristan' beneficiaries commenced

The historic process of payments among the beneficiaries of South and North Waziristan has been started under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):The historic process of payments among the beneficiaries of South and North Waziristan has been started under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs 12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.So far, over Rs.117.49 billion has been disbursed among over 9,663,000 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

According to the cash update received by official source on Thursday, a total of over Rs. 50.49 billion has been disbursed among over 4,159,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 35.74 billion has been disbursed among 2,960,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs 22.28 billion has been disbursed among more than 1,813,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 5.59 billion has been disbursed among 458,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.6 billion have been distributed among 166,000 persons while Rs. 850 million distributed among more than 67,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs. 460 million has been disbursed among more than 38,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

Those beneficiaries having problems regarding their bio-metric verification will be able to receive their payments from the designated banks without going to the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan Bank Al-falah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will provide services to the beneficiaries.

All such beneficiaries will receive the message from 8171 again of receiving their payments with mentioning bank name, address and date.

The beneficiaries should visit the relevant bank branch to receive their payments after receiving the message and keep their CNICs and cell phone with them.

A web portal will be launched to facilitate the applicants as well as volunteers of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to check status of their applications directly through entering their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number.

According to a recent tweet of Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, "the legacy of Ehsaas Emergency Cash is simply not short term; inherent to its design are longer term goals to strengthen safety nets and increase financial inclusion, both of which will bring lasting benefits to recipients and the country as a whole."

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad North Waziristan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Visit Bank Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

6 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

9 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

9 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.