UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Payments Started Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program : Dr. Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:29 PM

Payments started under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program : Dr. Nishtar

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said payments had been started under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said payments had been started under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

In a tweet, Dr. Nishtar said as many as 17,000 payment points were being established countrywide with special protective measures for COVID-19 to facilitate Ehsaas Emergency Cash payment of Rs.12,000 per family.

"We will ensure Corona preventive measures through Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments, including handwashing, cleaning and maintaining social distance", she added.

For queries, the citizens can call on the toll free number 0800-26477, the special assistant said.

She said special measures had been taken to protect the payment centers from the effects of Coronavirus.

The number of biometric payment centers and counters has been alarmingly increased to prevent crowding of beneficiaries, ensuring their health and safety.

Related Topics

Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Slater wants Haider Ali in Pak squad for T20 WC

14 seconds ago

UAE Gets Invitation to Participate in G20 Energy T ..

52 seconds ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 347 bln into mar ..

53 seconds ago

ADB repurposes $50 mln to help combat COVID-19 pan ..

55 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

56 seconds ago

Coronavirus cases in Philippines exceed 4,000

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.