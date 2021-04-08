Payments through Ehsaas Kafalat program to start from Monday: Akasha Kiran

Assistant Commissioner Havelian Akasha Kiran Thursday said that payments under the new phase of the PTI-led government's flagship Ehsaas Kafalat programme would start from Monday

She expressed these views while talking to the media here.She further said that the district administration has kicked off Ramadan Sasta Bazar well before time to facilitate the masses, we have also started a comprehensive drive against the violators of coronavirus SOPs in Tehsil Havelian.

Replying to a question about hoarding and profiteering Akasha Kiran stated that the holy month of Ramadan was approaching and we would not let anybody for hoarding of food items or profiteering,the district administration would take stern action against the violators.

She said that to provide financial assistance to the poor segments of the society the new phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat programme would start from Monday, a new survey for induction of deserving people was also continued that would remain a part of Ehsaas Kafalat programe while unworthy would be expelled.

Assistant Commissioner Havelian said that government wanted to provide financial support to the deprived and poor segment of the society and a new survey would give rights to people below the poverty level.

"Ramazan Sasta Bazar is the initiative of the provincial government to provide low price food items to the masses during the month of Ramadan in Havelian city we have also established Sasta Bazaar,"she concluded.