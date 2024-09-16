Open Menu

Payments Through Himmat Card Soon In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Payments through Himmat Card soon in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Sargodha will begin making payments

to disabled people through Himmat card programme by September 20.

According to DC Office, the Himmat card program provides a quarterly allowance

of Rs 10,500 to support the rehabilitation and dignified living of 65,000 disabled

individuals across Punjab.

Under the program's first phase, 40,000 Himmat cards would be issued, followed

by 25,000 in the second phase.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Muhammad Wasim has directed the Social

Welfare and Baitul-Maal departments to conduct bio-metric verification of eligible

individuals at their homes to facilitate the issuance of cards.

