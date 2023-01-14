Payments to Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries to remain closed on Sunday: BISP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The quarterly payments of the Benazir Kafaalat Programme will remain closed on January 15 (Sunday).

According to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), payment centers will remain closed from Saturday night till Monday morning at 9:00 am.

The payment centers will reopen at 9:00 am on January 16 (Monday).