UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Payments To Poor Under Ehsaas Program Starts In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Payments to poor under Ehsaas Program starts in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Disbursement of financial assistance to deserving people under Ehsaas Emergency Program has started in Dir Lower.

The district administration while giving an awareness message to people on Friday said that at the first phase, women already registered with the Benazir Income Support Program would get the amount from centres specified for the purpose by the administration.

Therefore, it said other people should avoid coming to the payment centres for receiving any amount.

A notification issued from the office of DC, Saadat Hussain, said the women registered with the Benazir Income Support Program should send their CNIC numbers at 8171 for confirmation about their financial assistance and upon receiving verification they should reach at the centers for receiving financial assistance.

It said any other person apart from the registered should not bother to come as due to coronavirus unnecessary visitors would not be allowed.

Moreover, it said women coming to payment centers should wear face masks and gloves for their own and others' protection.

The message further said that the Phase 2 and 3 would start step-wise after completion of Phase 1.

To remain abreast of the updates, applicants can contact on phone number 09459250014 or send message at 8171 for information.

The administration further said the safety of people was their prime responsibility and asked the people to avoid unnecessarily coming out of their homes.

Related Topics

Dir Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

19 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

41 minutes ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

47 minutes ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.