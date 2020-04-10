Payments to poor under Ehsaas Program starts in Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Disbursement of financial assistance to deserving people under Ehsaas Emergency Program has started in Dir Lower.

The district administration while giving an awareness message to people on Friday said that at the first phase, women already registered with the Benazir Income Support Program would get the amount from centres specified for the purpose by the administration.

Therefore, it said other people should avoid coming to the payment centres for receiving any amount.

A notification issued from the office of DC, Saadat Hussain, said the women registered with the Benazir Income Support Program should send their CNIC numbers at 8171 for confirmation about their financial assistance and upon receiving verification they should reach at the centers for receiving financial assistance.

It said any other person apart from the registered should not bother to come as due to coronavirus unnecessary visitors would not be allowed.

Moreover, it said women coming to payment centers should wear face masks and gloves for their own and others' protection.

The message further said that the Phase 2 and 3 would start step-wise after completion of Phase 1.

To remain abreast of the updates, applicants can contact on phone number 09459250014 or send message at 8171 for information.

The administration further said the safety of people was their prime responsibility and asked the people to avoid unnecessarily coming out of their homes.