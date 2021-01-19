Payments to the Manchura dam affectees to start soon

Assistant Commissioner Oghi on Tuesday said that they have worked with dedication for the payments to the affectees of Manchora dam and soon payment would be started

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Oghi on Tuesday said that they have worked with dedication for the payments to the affectees of Manchora dam and soon payment would be started.

According to the details, AC has canceled weekly holiday of the Revenue staff and directed them for the early payments of Manchora dam affectees.

Tehsildar Oghi, Gulfraz Khan has also canceled the Saturday and Sunday weekly off for all staff members of the revenue department and directed them to accelerate the process.

During the last three years, the affectees of Manchura dam have staged many protests for non-payment of their dues against the lands which was acquired for the dam and finally on December 31, 2020 during a grand Jirga of local elders with district administration agreed on a payment plan.