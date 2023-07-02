Open Menu

Payments Under BISP To Begin Tomorrow: Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Payments under BISP to begin tomorrow: Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the process of the payment of installments under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will begin from July 03 (Monday).

In a message for deserving women under BISP here on Sunday, he urged them to collect their installments from the specified retailers and inform them in case of any complaint.

He said that 0.9 million cards of the BISP suspended by the previous PTI government including 7000 cards of the deserving women of D.

I. Khan are being unblocked. He further said that the teams of BISP are formally contacting those people whose cards have been unblocked. So far over 2,50000 cards have been restored.

Mr Kundi said that the holders of blocked cards either contact the local office of BISP or sent message on 8171.

For the redressal of the complaints of beneficiaries, he said a new system for direct recovery from banks is being introduced during the current month, while the dynamic survey will be continued after Eidul Azha also.

