Payments Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme To Continue After June 30: Dr Nishtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:57 PM

Payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to continue after June 30: Dr Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said the payments to the deserving persons under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would continue after June 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said the payments to the deserving persons under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would continue after June 30, 2020.

In a tweet, Dr Nishtar said the payment process under the programme would continue till disbursement of financial assistance to the 16,163,000 lockdown affected peoples as per the set target.

Your Thoughts and Comments

