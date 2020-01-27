UrduPoint.com
Payments Under Ehsaas Program Will Be Made Through Biometric System: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Poverty Alleviation And Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:17 PM

Payments under Ehsaas Program will be made through biometric system: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday has announced that Ehsaas Kifalat Program will be formally launched on January 31 by PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday has announced that Ehsaas Kifalat Program will be formally launched on January 31 by PM Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, the special assistant said that payments under Ehsaas Program will be carried out through biometric and advanced digital system to prevent activities of hackers.Number of counters for women has been increased while proper banking system has also been introduced, she added.She further told that 0.8 million non-deserving beneficiaries have been removed from Benazir Income Support Program.

