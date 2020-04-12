UrduPoint.com
Pb Auqaf Minister Visits Data Darbar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

Pb Auqaf Minister visits Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed Ul Hassan Shah on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh RA and prayed for the peace, progress, prosperity of the country besides seeking Allah's forgiveness to get rid of coronavirus.

According to official sources here, the minister reviewed the renovation and construction work in the Darbar and it's surroundings during the visit.

He said that cooperation of Ulema for creating awareness about the precautionary measures against COVID-19 was proving helpful.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and government were great full to Ulema for playing their proper role in this regard.

Syed Saeed Shah said, " Significance of Islamic rituals is absolutely there, however islam gives priority to the safety of human lives." If the support of people and Ulema would continue, lockdown would be lifted soon, he added.

He appealed to people to follow preventive measures against this lethal virus to save their and others lives.

The minister said that Darbar would be opened for devotees soon after the ending of lockdown.

