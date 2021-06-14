Pb budget historic with record development package: Raja Basharat

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat while commenting on the provincial budget presented in the Punjab Assembly on Monday said that with a development package of Rs. 560 billion, this was the historic budget of Punjab due to personal efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat while commenting on the provincial budget presented in the Punjab Assembly on Monday said that with a development package of Rs. 560 billion, this was the historic budget of Punjab due to personal efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar.

He said the government was currently facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that such a large development budget was still a commendable initiative in hard circumstances.

Raja Basharat said that the special attention was paid to the development of every sector including education, health and infrastructure, adding that special measures had been proposed to provide relief to all the deprived sections.

He said that the announcement of increase in salaries and pensions of government employees was a source of satisfaction for them while earlier the Chief Minister had also approved to give 25 percent special allowance to more than 700,000 employees since month of June 2021.

The Law Minister expressed a hope that the new budget would improve the economy of the province and usher in a new era of development and prosperity.