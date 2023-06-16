UrduPoint.com

Pb Cabinet Approves Change In CTD Service Rules

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the Punjab cabinet has officially approved the change in the service and promotion rules of the Counter-Terrorism Force

Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Friday that all obstacles in the way of career of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) corporals were removed and best service and promotion structure of CTD corporals were created. Corporals would now be promoted as direct under officers in grade 14 instead of grade 12.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that after the DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) of more than 300 corporals, promotion notification to grade 14 would be issued. He added that seats of promotion cadre personnel of CTD had been increased in 17,18 and 19 grades.

In this regard, 419 seats had been increased from grade 14 to grade 19 under the revised rules of Counter Terrorism Force, 320 seats for Under Officers, 72 for Senior Under Officers, 12 for Assistant Director had been increased in the department.

As many as six seats of Deputy Director and two seats of Additional Director had been added.

The IGP said that highly qualified young candidates in CTD dealing with the challenge of terrorism were recruited as corporals in grade 11 after excellent training. In 2015 and later, a total of around 1,500 corporals were recruited in two more badges, the corporals recruited in grade 11 could not be promoted to the next grade despite the passage of 08 years.

In the past there was no serious attempt to change the promotion and service rules of CTD. The corporals fighting against terrorists and criminals were denied the right to promotion for a long time. Hundreds of corporals would be cleared of obstacles in the way of departmental promotions and their careers would continue to progress.

