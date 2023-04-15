Pb cabinet briefed on Kacha area operation

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over 13th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office on Saturday which was briefed about the ongoing operation against terrorists in the Kacha area

Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the participants about the ongoing operation in the Kacha area while the cabinet expressed resolve to take the ongoing operation to its logical end. The spirit of the police jawans participating in the operation was lauded. The cabinet granted an approval for the issuance of funds for the Kacha operation expenditures. After the operation in the Kacha area against the terrorists, an infrastructure will be constructed under a durable plan. The cabinet expressed its satisfaction over the historic free flour package of Prime Minister and the Punjab government.

The CM while addressing the participants stated that the deserving would be given their due right under this package. He acknowledged that the provincial ministers, administrative and police officers as well as staff members by working day and night made the free flour package a success. 'The whole machinery delivered like a teamwork on which I highly appreciate them', he lauded.

The Punjab cabinet appreciated the performance of provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, secretaries, officials of PITB and also praised the performance of commissioners, RPOs, CPOs, DCs, DPOs and staff members of other departments. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered to take all necessary administrative measures to stop sugar smuggling and bring stability in its prices. He directed to undertake strict monitoring of the exit routes of Punjab along with monitoring the prices of sugar on daily basis.

Provincial Adviser for Sports Wahab Riaz gave a briefing to the cabinet members about the sports events being played under the Ramadan ul Mubarak Sports Series.

The meeting informed that all tournaments were sponsored under Ramadan-ul-Mubarak Sports Series and did not use government funds. The cabinet was apprised about holding the sports competition at the tehsil, district, division and provincial level.

The chief minister remarked that the Punjab government was striving to provide maximum opportunities of sports activities to the youth, adding that various sports competitions would be held from the tehsil level to the provincial level soon. It was decided during the meeting that the Punjab government would cooperate with the Gilgit Baltistan government in the land record computerization. The cabinet granted approval to make an agreement with the Gilgit Baltistan government in this regard.

The cabinet accorded approval to incorporate new schemes of Children Hospital in the Annual Development Programme 2022-23. The cabinet also granted approval to allocate land to establish the Advance Pediatric Radiotherapy Unit in the University of Child Health Sciences Lahore. The cabinet also granted approval to change the Names of DHQ hospitals under the supervision of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department. The names of District Headquarter Teaching Hospitals of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, DG Khan, Faisalabad would be changed while the name of Govt. Ghulam Muhammad Abad Hospital Faisalabad would also be changed. The meeting granted approval to set up a special fund for the welfare of the staff members of the Civil Secretariat. The cabinet granted approval to undertake the feasibility study and master planning of the medical and surgical tower in the Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta from the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab. The cabinet also prayed for the forgiveness of SHO on embracing martyrdom during the Kacha operation.

Provincial ministers, advisers, CS, IGP and officials concerned attended the meeting.