Pb Cabinet Committee On Law Approves Legal Proposals

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Pb Cabinet Committee on Law approves legal proposals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The 44th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Punjab Raja Basharat.

Nine different agenda items were discussed while the secretaries of the concerned departments also participated.

The proposals approved by the committee included establishment of Sialkot Development Authority, nomination of Haroon Qureshi for Vice Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority, reconstitution of board of Directors of Lahore Transport Company, amendment in recruitment rules of stenographers in Punjab Police Service Rules 2017 and amendments to Corporate Governance Reforms in Punjab Seed Corporation Act 1976.

The meeting approved the draft of Punjab Road Safety Authority Act 2020 while the proposed draft of Punjab Fertilizers Control Act 2020 and proposal of amendment in Punjab Local Government Services Rules 2018and Local Councils Service Rules 1997 was postponed for further consideration.

More Stories From Pakistan

