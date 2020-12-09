UrduPoint.com
Pb Cabinet Committee On Legislative Business Approves Various Proposals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Pb cabinet committee on legislative business approves various proposals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The 42nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business on Wednesday approved various proposals of constitutional amendments, rules, drafts and legal matters.

The approval was given during a meeting of the cabinet committee on legislative business held at Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat.

Among the proposals approved by the Cabinet Committee included draft of the Punjab Panah Gah Authority Act 2020, formation of Provincial Drug Force, amendment in Punjab Local Government Land Use (Plan) Rules 2020, permission to assistant directors of local government to perform functions as the chairman of Arbitration Councils under Muslim Family laws and amendment in the National Institute of Electronics Bill 2020.

The committee adjourned the proposal to mortgage project land of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power(Pvt) Limited under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 and to amend the Evacuee Property andDisplaced Persons Act, 1975 for further consideration till the next meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

