Pb cabinet meeting tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif will preside over a special meeting of Punjab Cabinet tomorrow (Monday) in which recommendations with regard to the new fiscal budget 2022-23 will come under review.

The provincial cabinet will accord approval to the budget recommendations of the new fiscal year 2022-23, said a handout issued here.

The cabinet meeting will also approve the supplementary budget of the financial year 2021-22. The meeting will also approve the financial bills of the new fiscal year along with assenting the reviewed estimates of the fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting will be attended by the provincial ministers, chief secretary and secretaries of the concerned departments.