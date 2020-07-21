Pb cabinet reposes confidence in Usman Buzdar

The Punjab cabinet which met here on Tuesday unanimously approved the resolution presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat to express complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab cabinet which met here on Tuesday unanimously approved the resolution presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat to express complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The resolution stated that this cabinet session expressed full confidence over the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar adding that the journey of development would be continued under his dynamic leadership and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in this journey. The services of Usman Buzdar with regard to the development of backward and deprived areas, including that of southern Punjab, were praiseworthy.

The meeting also strongly condemned the elements engaged in baseless and vicious propaganda against CM Usman Buzdar. The resolution also demanded that action be initiated under rules at the relevant forum against the elements running baseless campaign against him.

The cabinet members including Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Akhtar Malik and Aamar Yasir expressed complete confidence over CM Usman Buzdar during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that there was no corruption allegation against CM Usman Buzdar or any cabinet member and added that it was a credit of the Punjab government that no scandal had surfaced in two years. Targeting the CM Punjab with a specific agenda was deplorable as there was no justification of baseless, vicious and beyond facts allegations on social media.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said all cabinet members were standing with Usman Buzdar by reposing complete confidence on him. He condemned an organized campaign against the CM.

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that nefarious designs of the propagandists would not be fulfilled.

The PML-Q Minister Aamar Yasir also expressed confidence over CM Usman Buzdar on behalf of the party and added that PML-Q was standing with the CM and would continue to do so.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that he was not afraid of propaganda against him and he would keep moving forward the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.