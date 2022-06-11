UrduPoint.com

Pb Chief Secretary Reviews Relief Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Saturday paid a visit to Faisalabad to review the measures being taken to provide relief to people

The CS inspected various shops, flour and fertilizer sale points in in Tehsil City, Chak Jhumra, and Djikot, besides visiting General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony. He reviewed the sale process of urea and listened to the problems of the farmers. During the inspection, the chief secretary also inquired about the quality and availability of flour.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the purpose of the visit to the districts was to review the measures taken for the provision of relief to the people. He appealed to the farmers to use all fertilizers in proportion instead of urea only.

The chief secretary said that the Punjab government was giving huge subsidy for the supply of flour at a discounted price. He directed that administrative measures should be taken continuously to stabilize the prices. He said that availability of food items at fixed price would be ensured.

He said that 'rehri bazaars' have been set up for the convenience of the people but the flow of traffic should not be affected due to them.

Briefing the chief secretary, the deputy commissioner Faisalabad said that steps were being taken to control the prices of commodities as per government directives, and 'rehri bazaars' have been set up to supply fruits and vegetables at cheaper rates. Everywhere 10 kg bag of flour is available in abundance for Rs. 490. He said that construction work of indoor block in General Hospital is in progress.

Later, the CS presided over the meeting of Price Control Committees of the division at the commissioner's office. The meeting was attended by parliamentarians including Rana Ali Abbas, Rai Haider Kharal, Mian Tahir Jamil, Rana Shoaib Idrees, Ex Parliamentarians Sh. Ejaz Ahmad, Mian Abdul Manan, Commissioner Faisalabad Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioners Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh and representatives of traders' organizations.

