Pb Culture Day Observed In Colleges Across South Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Cultural Day was marked with great enthusiasm in the colleges across South Punjab
under the auspices of the Higher education Department here on Monday.
Various events were organized on this occasion, including displays of traditional dresses, music,
dance, exhibitions of regional cuisine, handicraft stalls, and poetry recitals.
Students actively represented the culture of their respective regions, highlighting the local heritage.
The purpose of celebrating Culture Day was to promote national unity, cultural awareness, and positive
activities among students.
Teachers, parents, and officials also participated in the events and appreciated the students' enthusiasm.
The HED South Punjab had issued special instructions to all colleges for organizing Culture Day, and in response, each institution held splendid events in their own unique ways.
At the conclusion of the events, students who demonstrated outstanding performance were awarded prizes and certificates.
