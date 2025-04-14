Open Menu

Pb Culture Day Observed In Colleges Across South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Pb Culture Day observed in colleges across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Cultural Day was marked with great enthusiasm in the colleges across South Punjab

under the auspices of the Higher education Department here on Monday.

Various events were organized on this occasion, including displays of traditional dresses, music,

dance, exhibitions of regional cuisine, handicraft stalls, and poetry recitals.

Students actively represented the culture of their respective regions, highlighting the local heritage.

The purpose of celebrating Culture Day was to promote national unity, cultural awareness, and positive

activities among students.

Teachers, parents, and officials also participated in the events and appreciated the students' enthusiasm.

The HED South Punjab had issued special instructions to all colleges for organizing Culture Day, and in response, each institution held splendid events in their own unique ways.

At the conclusion of the events, students who demonstrated outstanding performance were awarded prizes and certificates.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

1 hour ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

1 hour ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

1 hour ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

1 hour ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

1 hour ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

1 hour ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

2 hours ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan