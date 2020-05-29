UrduPoint.com
Pb First Dedicated ICU For Corona Patients Goes Functional In Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 05:17 PM

Pb first dedicated ICU for corona patients goes functional in Nishtar Hospital

Punjab's first dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Coronovirus patients became functional at Nishtar Hospital here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab's first dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Coronovirus patients became functional at Nishtar Hospital here on Friday.

Nishtar hospital's focal person for Infectious Disease, Dr Irfan Arshad, told APP that a16-bed ICU along with High Dependency Unit (HDU) has been built at ward no 22 with the help of philanthropists.

He informed that of 16 beds, eight will be allocated for confirmed COVID-19 patients and as many for suspected cases.

A total of 11 ventilators have been provided for the ward while three will be in stand by position, Dr Irfan said adding that instructions case any of these goes out of order, stand by vents would be used.

Additionally, three dialysis machines will also be available in the ICU unlike general ICU where patients have to be shifted to dialysis unit for this purpose, focal person for infectious diseases stated.

Dialysis if required will be conducted on the beds of the patients at this ICU.

The dedicated ICU has been made functional under special directions of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha.

Experts from general ICU and chest Ward will perform duties in Corona ICU, he concluded.

