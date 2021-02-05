UrduPoint.com
Pb Governor, CM Attend Ceremony Regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :A special ceremony was held at Governor's House to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Law Minister Raja Basharat, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Aown Chaudhary, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, ACS Punjab, Lahore commissioner, Secretary Information and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony while wearing black armbands.

The anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were aired at the start of the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister asserted that Pakistanis were observing Kashmir Solidarity Day to give a strong message to the world that Pakistan would continue to side with the Kashmiris.

Different European parliamentarians and independent global bodies had also raised their voice against Indian aggression, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a genuine ambassador and advocate of Kashmir cause and he had vigorously fought the Kashmir cause at every world forum, the chief minister maintained.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan would continue to extend its strong diplomatic support to Kashmiris at every level as Kashmir was a juggler vein of Pakistan. "I believe that freedom of Kashmir is not far as Kashmiris will succeed in their just struggle", he concluded.

