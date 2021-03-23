Pb Governor confers awards on 21 personalities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday conferred awards to 21 personalities for excellence in various fields at a ceremony at Governor's House.

Renowned tv host Naeem Bukhari, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Farooq Shahbaz, whereas Nasir Majeed Mirza from the education sector could not receive his award owing to coronavirus infection.

According to details, dignitaries from various walks of life including provincial ministers were also present at the ceremony.

Cricketer Abdul Qadir was conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz posthumously that was received by his widow.

Punjab Governor also conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Ahmad Irfan Aslam, a jurist, while Krishna G. Krishna Bheel, a cultural activist, was awarded the Presidential Award for excellence that was received by his brother.

Those who were conferred the Presidential Award For Excellence included Muhammad Bakir Naqash for painting art, Muhammad Shafeeq for Art and Calligraphy, Renowned Qawal Santo Qawal, Story and Drama Writer Mirza Athar Baig, Dr Muhammad Aslam Ansari for Outstanding Performance in the Field of Literature, FamousPakistani Kabaddi Player Mohammad Irfan and Renowned Athlete Haider Ali.

The Governor Punjab conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Vice-Chancellor Agriculture University Multan Dr Asif Ali, Research essayist Dr Faisal Shahzad, GC University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Ali Zaidi, Blind Prof. Muhammad Ilyas Ayub for outstanding performance in the field of education, Mumtaz Ahmad Khan in the field of Health and IB Assistant Director Javed Iqbal for exceptional counter terrorism measures and CTD Inspector Zahid Latif.