Pb Governor Urges Following The Last Prophet's PBUH Teachings In True Spirit
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday congratulated the nation and entire Muslim Ummah on the holy birthday of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
In his message issued here on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) he said, "Today is the most sacred and blessed day when the Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was born and he told us about the Allah Almighty besides showing us the right path."
He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had taught us about peace, tolerance and respect of humanity.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that following the holy Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter.
He further said, "It is a day to make a pledge that we will follow the teachings of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the real sense."
He prayed that may the Allah Almighty grant us strength to follow the Sunnah of the last Prophet (PBUH) in true spirit.
