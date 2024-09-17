Open Menu

Pb Governor Urges Following The Last Prophet's PBUH Teachings In True Spirit

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Pb Governor urges following the last Prophet's PBUH teachings in true spirit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday congratulated the nation and entire Muslim Ummah on the holy birthday of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his message issued here on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) he said, "Today is the most sacred and blessed day when the Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was born and he told us about the Allah Almighty besides showing us the right path."

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had taught us about peace, tolerance and respect of humanity.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that following the holy Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

He further said, "It is a day to make a pledge that we will follow the teachings of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the real sense."

He prayed that may the Allah Almighty grant us strength to follow the Sunnah of the last Prophet (PBUH) in true spirit.

Related Topics

World Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider May Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

3 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

20 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

20 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

23 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

23 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

1 day ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan