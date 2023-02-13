UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Adheres To ECP Guidelines: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday the incumbent government was entrusted with the prime responsibility of free and fair elections in the province and they were adhering to the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

The elections would be held whenever the ECP would direct, he stated this while talking to reporters at his office.

The CM said the government was striving to improve the life quality of common man. It was a priority to improve something in every sector, he added.

While committing to address the challenges faced by journalists, he pledged to take every necessary action to support the media community.

The CM disclosed that work had started on the Ramadan package to give relief to the common man and assured that the people would be given maximum relief through it.

He stated that the trial of accused persons involved in the Warburton incident would be completed soon.

The cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority were being rectified along with enhancing the institutional capacity of CTD, he mentioned.

Additionally, the Punjab government was providing wheat at a cost of Rs 2300 per maund, but the rate was under review to offer a fair price, he said and added that the wheat procurement drive required the purchase of wheat worth Rs 575 billion, and only honest officials wouldbe assigned to oversee the task.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, secretary information, DGPR and others were also present.

