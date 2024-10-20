Open Menu

Pb Govt "Agri Mall" Project, A Gift For Farmers:DC

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Pb govt "Agri Mall" project, a gift for farmers:DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem said that the "Agri Mall" was a special initiative from the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the benefit of local farmers.

He made these remarks while inspecting the ongoing development at Agri Mall near Risala no. 5 here on Sunday.

The DC Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem said the Punjab government has allocated Rs 290 million for this project.

He highlighted that the mall would provide farmers with high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural medicines at controlled rates, all under one roof.

Muhammad Waseem concluded that a prosperous farming community was essential for a strong national economy.

