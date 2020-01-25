UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Allocates Funds For Wasa Schemes: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

Pb govt allocates funds for Wasa schemes: Commissioner

Punjab government has allocated funds for different schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Punjab government has allocated funds for different schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

This was stated by Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq during his surprise visit to agency office here on Saturday.

About two and half billion rupees were earmarked for up gradation of disposal station at Chungi No.9 and Rs 2 billion for replacing dilapidated sewer lines across the city, he said.

He added another water supply project worth one billion rupees was forwarded to provincial government for approval.

The commissioner instructed Wasa officials to improve their recovery target and to address people's complaints as early as possible.

On this occasion Managing Director Wasa Naseem Chandio briefed the Commissioner about vasiour schemes. He also shared some proposals to jack up potential of the department and giving better input through capacity building of its workers and officials.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Visit Government Billion

Recent Stories

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

13 minutes ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

36 minutes ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

45 minutes ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

47 minutes ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

47 minutes ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.