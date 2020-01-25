Pb govt allocates funds for Wasa schemes: Commissioner

Punjab government has allocated funds for different schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Punjab government has allocated funds for different schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

This was stated by Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq during his surprise visit to agency office here on Saturday.

About two and half billion rupees were earmarked for up gradation of disposal station at Chungi No.9 and Rs 2 billion for replacing dilapidated sewer lines across the city, he said.

He added another water supply project worth one billion rupees was forwarded to provincial government for approval.

The commissioner instructed Wasa officials to improve their recovery target and to address people's complaints as early as possible.

On this occasion Managing Director Wasa Naseem Chandio briefed the Commissioner about vasiour schemes. He also shared some proposals to jack up potential of the department and giving better input through capacity building of its workers and officials.