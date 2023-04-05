Pb govt allocates over Rs 74m for metro command, control building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 74.8 million in funds for the completion of the Multan metro bus command and control system building.

A review meeting was held in this regard led by acting Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Qaiser Saleem here on Wednesday.

DG MDA Zahid Ikram, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and other officials attended the meeting.

Qaiser Saleem while addressing the meeting said that the Finance Department Punjab has allocated Rs 74.

8 million for the command and control centre.

He asked the DG Multan Development Authority to speed up efforts to get an extension of the project from PDWP so that funds could be released. He said that the funds must be spent before June 30 in case of release.

DG MDA Zahid Ikram while giving a briefing said that 80 per cent construction work of the Metro Command and Control System building has been completed while the finishing work remains.