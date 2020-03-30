UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Allocates Rs 100 Mln Fund For Nishtar Hospital To Combat Cornovirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:57 PM

Pb govt allocates Rs 100 mln fund for Nishtar Hospital to combat cornovirus

Punjab government allocated Rs 100 million fund for Nishtar Hospital which will be spent for buying medicines, Personal Protection Equipments(PPEs) masks and other important material to combat COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government allocated Rs 100 million fund for Nishtar Hospital which will be spent for buying medicines, Personal Protection Equipments(PPEs) masks and other important material to combat COVID-19.

This was announced in a meeting of Joint Action Medical Committee presided over jointly by provincial minister for energy, Dr Akhtar Malik and DC, Aamir Khattak, held at latter's office here on Monday.

Among others MPAs Saleem Labar, Wasif Raan, Qasim Langha, Medical Superintendents of Nishtar Hospital, CPEIC, GSSH, Children Complex, MIKD and Khawaja Fareeda Social Security Hospital attended the meeting.

From the money earmarked, Rs over 75 mln will be used for purchasing medicine while 25 mln for buying PPEs, masks and other safety material.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial minister for energy,Dr Akhtar Malik said that Punjab government was fully cognized with its responsibilities.

He urged Hospital administrations to make a online portal to minimize rush of patients at OPDs adding that world is facing shortage of test kits for Coronovirus.

DC Aamir Khattak said that provision of safety kits to doctors and paramrdics was responsiblilty of government.

He advised hospital administrations to apprise him about pucity of funds where ever it is needed.

He said that provision of PPEs to front line force of health practitioners was his top priority.

Briefing the meeting Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari informed that the health facility has 5700 full body kits.

Your Thoughts and Comments

