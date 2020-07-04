Pb govt allows PPSC to conduct interviews of candidates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has allowed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to conduct interviews of candidates.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department M Usman has issued a notification after the approval of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Saturday.

Now, the PPSC can conduct interviews of the candidates in phases after implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) devised by the Punjab Health department, however procedure of written examination would remain suspended.

According to the notification, the approval for interviews was given only to the PPSC while other departments have not been allowed in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had earlier stopped the PPSC toconduct interviews of the candidates who had passed the written examination dueto lockdown.