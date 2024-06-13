Pb Govt Announces Kisan Dost Package Of Rs 64.60 Bln In Budget
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has announced historical and revolutionary “Kisan Dost Package”
allocating a huge amount of Rs 64.60 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25, besides proposing
interest free loans.
According to the budget speech delivered by Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman,
Punjab Kisan Card project with an amount of Rs 75 billion has been announced and 500,000 farmers
will be given interest free loans.
Chief Minister Solarization of Agriculture Tubewells will be launched and under the initiative
some 7,000 tubewells will be shifted to solar with an amount of Rs 9 billion.
Another Rs 30 billion have been allocated for the provision of tractors to farmers on easy
interest free installments, under Chief minister Green Tractor Scheme, furthermore Rs 1.25 billion
will be spent on establishment of Model Agricultural Malls across Punjab while another Rs 2 billion
have been allocated for “Livestock card”, under which farmers will be given loans on easy
installments for dairy farming in their villages.
Another project for the provincial capital “Model Fish Market” has been announced with
Rs 5 billion while Rs 8 billion have been allocated for Aquaculture Shrimp Farming initiative.
