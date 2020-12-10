UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Appreciates E-Rozgar Facility Of IUB

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Pb govt appreciates e-Rozgar facility of IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has termed the establishment of e-Rozgar center by Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) as a commendable initiative.

The e-Rozgar training program is an ideal project of the Punjab government with the help of which more than 24,000 graduates got employment and completed business projects worth more than Rs 350 million.

The Punjab Information Technology board has appreciated the provision of building and infrastructure by IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for setting up an e-Rozgar center in the university.

The initiative will provide ample employment opportunities to the graduates of Bahawalpur and its environs and will also boost business activities along with the promotion of information technology in Southern Punjab.

According to the vision of the Prime Minister Punjab Chief Minister, the e-Rozgar program is an important step towards digital Pakistan. Under the e-Rozgar training program, Pakistan will achieve a leading position in the field of information technology globally.

The VC lauded the performance of Director IT Rizwan Majeed and his team for playing a significant role in setting up the e-Rozgar center. He also appreciated the cooperation of the engineering department in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur IUB Million Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

58 minutes ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

56 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

56 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

56 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

56 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.