Pb govt appreciates e-Rozgar facility of IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has termed the establishment of e-Rozgar center by Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) as a commendable initiative.

The e-Rozgar training program is an ideal project of the Punjab government with the help of which more than 24,000 graduates got employment and completed business projects worth more than Rs 350 million.

The Punjab Information Technology board has appreciated the provision of building and infrastructure by IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for setting up an e-Rozgar center in the university.

The initiative will provide ample employment opportunities to the graduates of Bahawalpur and its environs and will also boost business activities along with the promotion of information technology in Southern Punjab.

According to the vision of the Prime Minister Punjab Chief Minister, the e-Rozgar program is an important step towards digital Pakistan. Under the e-Rozgar training program, Pakistan will achieve a leading position in the field of information technology globally.

The VC lauded the performance of Director IT Rizwan Majeed and his team for playing a significant role in setting up the e-Rozgar center. He also appreciated the cooperation of the engineering department in this regard.