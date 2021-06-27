UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Approved Historic Development Budget Of Rs. 560 Bln

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:20 PM

Pb govt approved historic development budget of Rs. 560 bln

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Punjab government had approved a historic development budget of Rs. 560 billion that will prove to be useful for the development projects across the province.

Dr Firdous was talking to the media persons here on Sunday.

She congratulated the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allies on the approval of historic budget.

SACM said that the opposition that feels proud of bridges, metro trains and commissioned projects had not been a supporter of the social sector in the past.

Dr Firdous said that past rulers looted the nation's wealth ruthlessly and had ever done the politics of their personal gains putting aside the national interests.

She said that the PTI government's manifesto was to pay special attention to the health and education facilities along with development works. She said that billions of rupees had been allocated in this budget for the people deprived from health facilities and the government had laid the foundation of Riasat-e-Madina by allocating budget for health.

Dr Firdous said that the government was using all its resources to provide quality health services.

She said that in this budget, funds were allocated to set up a university in the each district which will provide higher education opportunities to the people.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had rejected all the cut motions and passed the people-friendly, farmer-friendly and labor-friendly budget with majority.

In addition, a special development package of Rs. 184 billion had been approved for people of South Punjab, she added.

SACM said that a separate unit had been set up which would be headed by the Chief Secretary for monitoring and proper use of the budget.

She further said that in the month of September, public welfare projects will be on the ground that will be supervised by the Chief Minister Punjab himself.

SACM said that the foundation was being laid for the development and prosperity of the rural areas.

An industrial zone will be set up to run the industrial wheel, she said.

"Through CM Portal, we are going to provide job opportunities and business loans at zero rates and the wheel of the economy will move faster through this initiative," SACM said.

Dr Firdous said that a sports complex would be constructed in every district for the healthy activities for the youth.

She said that a special sports complex will be constructed in her constituency for the promotion of women sports.

