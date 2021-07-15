UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Approves 113 Development Projects For Sargodha Division

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:32 PM

Pb govt approves 113 development projects for Sargodha division

Punjab government approved 113 new development projects worth an estimated cost of Rs 11.276 billion for the division in current financial budget, whereas Rs 2.21 billion would be spent on these projects this year, said Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farah Masood on Thursday

A meeting of Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) was held here at Conference room, Commissioner Office and was attended by Director Development Shakeel Noman, SE Building Ghulam Abbas Virk, SE Public Health Engineering Anwarul Haq Toor, SE Highways Shafqat Bukhari and Director Colleges Ahmed Sial among others.

A meeting of Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) was held here at Conference room, Commissioner Office and was attended by Director Development Shakeel Noman, SE Building Ghulam Abbas Virk, SE Public Health Engineering Anwarul Haq Toor, SE Highways Shafqat Bukhari and Director Colleges Ahmed Sial among others.

The meeting was informed that these projects include 20 schemes of Sargodha district, 15 of Khushab district, 44 of Mianwali district and 34 of Bhakkar district.

The cost of 20 schemes in Sargodha district would be Rs. 2.24 billion, while Rs.

40.99 million would be spent this year.The cost of 15 schemes in Khushab district would be Rs 1.39 billion ,while Rs 351 million would be spent this year.

The 44 schemes in Mianwali district were estimated to cost Rs. 4.33 billion, and Rs. 757.9 million would be spent this year.

Similarly, the cost of 34 new schemes in Bhakkar district would be Rs 3.60 billion while Rs 695.7 million would be spent on these schemes during the current financial year.

The meeting was further informed that work on 943 schemes of various departments under the annual development program of Rs 19.24 billion worth funds was on going in all the four districts of the division and so far Rs. 5.56 billion had been spent on these schemes till June end.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed the concerned departments to prepare PC-1 of 113 new schemes as early as possible.

