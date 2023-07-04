Open Menu

Pb Govt Approves Development Package For Multan Division: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday said that the Punjab government approved the development package for the Multan division.

In the package, he said that the construction of the flyover at Chak RS railway crossing at a cost of Rs 1400 million, construction of 19 new parks in Multan district at a cost of Rs 200 million, the establishment of a cadet college at a cost of Rs 700 million were approved.

He said that caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi was informed about the demarcation of waste management company and cleanliness problems in remote areas of the city, on which the scope of waste management company has been increased from 68 union councils to 86 union councils as Rs 600 million would be spent on expenses and others.

Likewise, the construction of a park and food street around Fort Qasim, the upgradation and restoration of the shrine and mosque of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, shifting of district Jail Multan outside the city were also approved.

Khattak said that funds for Civil hospital, Nishtar hospital, Cardiology expansion projects. Funds for 48 kilometres long Shujabad to Jalalpur Pirwala road has been released.

Upgradation of sports Complex Multan, District Headquarters hospital Vehari has also been issued. Funds for Kacha Khooh to Abdul Hakeem, Kabirwala to Ada Khaliq, Lahore Morr to Makhdoom pur road have also been provided.

Funds for Bridge 114/10R to 132 / 10R, Vehari, Kahror Pakka, Mailsi, Lodhran road, Shujabad road around Bahishti canal, Khanewal Lodhran road to THQ Dunyapur Bypass road and upgradation and completion of other roads across Multan division have been issued.

Commissioner said that fully funded schemes would be completed within 3 months.

DC Multan Umar Jahangir, DG MDA Zahid Ikram, Director Development Rubina Kausar and officials of relateddepartments were present.

