PB Govt approves financial aid to deserving families in Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given in-principle approval to provide direct financial aid to deserving families in Ramadan.

It has also been decided that Ramadan Bazaars will not be established due to coronavirus situation in Punjab.

This was decided in a meeting which held under the chair of CM at his office here on Thursday to review relief arrangements under Ramadan package.

CM announced that needy families would be given financial aid under Ramadan-package and added that necessary procedure be devised at the earliest.

The government wants to give relief to the maximum number of people and it has also decided not to establish Ramadan Bazaars, he said.

He directed to take effective measures to stabilize the prices.

He emphasized that no one would be allowed to create artificial price-hike and administrative measures will be utilized to provide essential items at the fixed rates.

Unlawful increase in the rates of essential items will not be tolerated and the government will make every effort to provide relief to the people, he added.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht,Chief Secretary, SMBR and others attended the meeting.