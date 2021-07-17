Pb govt approves mobile testing lab for checking milk quality: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab government has approved mobile testing lab worth Rs 30 million for the city to check the quality of milk.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad revealed this while presiding over malnutrition committee meeting here on Saturday. He said that PC-I has also been prepared for purchasing testing lab which would be handed over to Punjab food authority.

He said that action would be taken on the spot now against the elements involved in mixing powder, water and unhygienic items into the milk.

Ali Shahzad ordered officials to launch special drive against adulteration mafia in the district.

He directed the education nutrition officers to pay continuous visits to government schools and also check the kids of private schools. District coordinator malnutrition committee Syed Hussain Raza briefed the meeting.

Health CEO Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman, MS DHQ Dr Amjad Rao and others were present.