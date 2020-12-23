UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Approves PC-1 Of South Punjab Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Pb govt approves PC-1 of South Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Zahid Akhtar Zaman Wednesday said the Punjab government has approved PC-1 for establishing South Punjab Secretariat last Friday while it will start proper functioning after a year or so.

He said that design of the building had been completed while the construction work would be started soon for which the tendering process was underway.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after inauguration of Gul-e-Daudi exhibition organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here at Qasim Bagh stadium.

He said the secretariat will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of masses, adding that separate funds would be earmarked for South Punjab in upcoming budget for uplift of the region.

The ACS informed that sewerage was a major issue of Multan city and the steps were afoot to resolve it on permanent basis.

Zaman said that parks, traffic and other issues of the city will also be addressed soon.

He said that PHA was going to upgrade three to four parks in the city which is an appreciable step, adding that all parks and green belts would be upgraded.

He hailed the PHA efforts over conducting flower exhibition for citizens amusement.

South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaqat Ali Chatha said that exhibition of seasonal flowers was a commendable step by the PHA.

On this occasion, MPAs Haji Javed Ansari and Saleem Labar, PHA Chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua, DG Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas and others were present.

Earlier, the ACS inspected flowers exhibition. The PHA chairman briefed the ACS about Gul-e-Daudi flowers and its preparations.

The PHA DG announced Rs one lac for the PHA staffers over their untiring efforts for arranging this exhibition.

