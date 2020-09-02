Pb govt approves resolution on two years performance

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday unanimously approved the resolution presented by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat to felicitate the provincial government over its two-year wonderful performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday unanimously approved the resolution presented by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat to felicitate the provincial government over its two-year wonderful performance.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The resolution stated that the meeting expressed its gratitude over the dawn of a new era of progress and prosperity under the CM Punjab Usman Buzdar. This meeting was of the considered opinion that two years performance of the Punjab government depicted the vision of PM Imran Khan. The journey started in 2018, introduced a new system which shook the foundations of an exploitative agenda of an archaic system spanning over 70 years.

The meeting was sanguine the Punjab government had introduced several reforms for transforming the governance model and this had helped in the conspicuous improvements in government performance along with accountability of the institutions.

Similarly, the Punjab government had made record legislation besides initiating work on several mega projects. The meeting was of the considered opinion that all these initiatives were not exhibitory projects but public welfare schemes and work over them was in progress speedily.

The two years had also proved as an example of the firm commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Though, the Punjab government faced a number of challenges while transforming the outdated system and promotion of justice, but the impediments were dealt with steadfastness. The important step was giving the people of southern Punjab their lost right and Usman Buzdar had fulfilled the promise of southern Punjab secretariat. It was the only provincial government which initiated steps to redress the injustice committed with backward districts.

The Punjab cabinet paid tributes to the leadership of PM Imran Khan and performance of CM Usman Buzdar and it was also unanimous that an era of economic stability and composite development had started in Punjab.

The cabinet would continue to vigorously play its role during the next three years to make Punjab a model province, with full commitment and passion.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister thanked Almighty Allah for completing two years of PTI government, adding that people have been served round the clock.

He also extended congratulations and thanked the cabinet members for their cooperation. The cabinet had always given priority to public interest while taking decisions.

"We have worked diligently and made tireless efforts as we are neat and clean and also faced criticism for the sake of criticism but it did not deter our commitment", he added.

The government was credited that no corruption scandal had surfaced as only work was done. Instead of gimmickry, ease was created in public life through practical steps.

He said that Punjab was leading other provinces in transparency, merit and good governance and foundation of a developed Punjab had been laid in two years.

Promises made with the people would be fulfilled during the next three years, he added.

The CM also appreciated the performance of Punjab government employees and congratulated the political teams for its remarkable performance.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that best decisions were made under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar despite difficult circumstances. Despite opposition, the Punjab government performed well and work was done round the clock and this would also continue to serve the masses, he added.

Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that one-man show ruled Punjab for ten years and now work was being done under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar as a team. The elected representatives have access to CM Usman Buzdar and decisions were made collectively and with consensus.

Usman Buzdar have removed deprivations of backward areas and work would be continued for the development of the province under his leadership, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid stated that major success was achieved against corona as the situation was much better compared to the other provinces because the Chief Minister had always focused on health department.

Forest Minister Sibtain Khan said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had himself chaired the meeting of every department and his cooperation was available for making Punjab clean and green.

Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Almighty Allah had succeeded Usman Buzdar despite conspiracies of opponents because honour or disgrace was decided by Almighty Allah. He also congratulated CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for continuously working for the eradication of corona, adding that every project was moving forward in a transparent manner and establishment of southern Punjab secretariat was a major achievement of Usman Buzdar.

"We are committed to defeating every challenge under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar. Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun stated that departments were working independently as no infringement was made by the CM and he had always extended necessary support".

Minister Schools Education Murad Raas said that reforms had been introduced in the school education sector and the promises had been materialized by the government.

Energy Minister Akhtar Malik said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were working to transform the outdated system. Earlier, it was a one-man show but, now, the team decided collectively and departments were moved in the right direction.

Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari said that people were served in two years and they would be served with renewed vigour in the next three years.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said the Punjab government had taken good decisions in difficult circumstances which yielded positive results. Steps were taken with collective wisdom to deal with challenges. Now the situation was being improved, he said.

The meeting was attended by ministers, advisors, special assistants, chiefsecretary and others.