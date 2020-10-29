UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Approves Rs 250 Mln Additional Grant For CPEIC Extension Block

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Pb govt approves Rs 250 mln additional grant for CPEIC extension block

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab government has approved Rs 250 millions additional grant for Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) extension block.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood had written to the provincial government for the additional grant.

The demand of Rs 800 million additional grant was come for the completion of extension block during Commissioner's visit.

The Commissioner informed that Rs 600 additional grant has been approved by the provincial government for the project concerned.

He said that Commissioner office is fully assisting for completion of uplift projects and added that delay in CPEIC extension block will not be tolerated.

CPEIC extension block is over Rs three billion project while Rs 150 million had been earmarked for the project in annual budget. The extension block will be made operational by 2023.

The CPEIC will cross 500 bedded hospital after construction of extension block.

The extension block was consisted on OPD, 208 beds,  nursing hostel and construction of doctors hostel.

The patients from South Punjab could get medical facilities after completion of extension block, he added.

