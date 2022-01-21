Pb govt approves special allowance for BPF emloyees : Khayal Ahmed Kastro

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Minister for Culture and Colonies Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Friday said the Punjab government had approved a special allowance for employees of Bab-e-Pakistan Foundation (BPF).

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the board of governors of the BPF here.

Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana, MPA Adil Pervez, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar and other members were also present.

The secretary information briefed the minister about the vacancies in the Foundation.

The minister said special allowance for employees of the Foundation was a gift from the government, adding that journey of welfare of employees would continue.

He said that immediate recruitment had also been approved for the Foundation, adding thatprompt recruitment would further enhance its performance, adding that according to the visionof the Punjab chief minister, recruitment would be done on fully merit.

