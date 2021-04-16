UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Approves Vehari To Abdul Hakeem Road Project

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pb govt approves Vehari to Abdul Hakeem road project

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for food, Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal said that the Punjab government approved the two way road Vehari to Abdul Hakeem motorway project.

The case was forwarded to Federal government as Rs 10.83 billion would be spent on the project concerned.

The length of the road is 72.5 kilometres and he thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for approval of the project.

Rai Zahoor Kharal expressed these views while talking about uplift projects at his constituency on Friday.

He said that the people hailing from Vehari, Mailsi, Kahror Pakka, Hasilpur and Kacha Khooh would get easy access to motorway through construction of two way road.

The area will head forward towards progress through the project and stated that new uplift projects will also be started.

He informed that work on further uplift projects was underway at district Vehari due to special interest of Punjab CM and it would help to bring ease in lives of masses.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Road Progress Vehari Hasilpur Mailsi From Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

102,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

10 minutes ago

PM appreciates police for their heroic stand

19 minutes ago

Women players to start training at Moin Khan Acade ..

28 minutes ago

Women players to assemble in Karachi for training ..

38 minutes ago

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

50 minutes ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.