Pb govt approves Vehari to Abdul Hakeem road project

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for food, Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal said that the Punjab government approved the two way road Vehari to Abdul Hakeem motorway project.

The case was forwarded to Federal government as Rs 10.83 billion would be spent on the project concerned.

The length of the road is 72.5 kilometres and he thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for approval of the project.

Rai Zahoor Kharal expressed these views while talking about uplift projects at his constituency on Friday.

He said that the people hailing from Vehari, Mailsi, Kahror Pakka, Hasilpur and Kacha Khooh would get easy access to motorway through construction of two way road.

The area will head forward towards progress through the project and stated that new uplift projects will also be started.

He informed that work on further uplift projects was underway at district Vehari due to special interest of Punjab CM and it would help to bring ease in lives of masses.