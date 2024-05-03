Open Menu

Pb Govt Attaches Great Importance To Law, Order Situation: Sec Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Pb govt attaches great importance to law, order situation: Sec Home

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) at the Regional Police Office DG Khan on the law and order situation.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were given regarding security measures and check posts on the Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan tri-border areas, targeting operations, smuggling, and actions against criminal gangs, including the recent attack by terrorists on Check Post Hazrat Farooq (Jhangi).

The home secretary Punjab praised the police for thwarting terrorist attacks on police check posts and for their brave confrontation against terrorists. Measures for necessary amendments in laws related to rape and honour killings of children were discussed, along with directives to implement all means to establish peace and eradicate organized gangs in Katcha.

Home secretary emphasized the government's special attention to the law and order situation and ongoing efforts for implementation of government rates and directives.

He also mentioned that the protection of life and property of citizens, elimination of criminal gangs, and establishment of peace and security are the government's top priorities. Modern facilities and weapons will be provided to Punjab Police on all inter-provincial check posts, he added.

