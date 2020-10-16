Pb govt bans smoke emitting vehicles, burning residues

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has imposed a ban on moving smoke emitting vehicles and burning residues of crops across the province, including Faisalabad, in view of the possible smog situation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Friday directed the environment, transport and traffic police departments to ensure implementation on the instructions of the Punjab government in connection with anti-smog measures and sent progress report on daily basis.

He said that action would be taken against burning of garbage and sale of substandard fuel, adding thatall brick kilns running on old methodology would not be allowed to operate from November 7 toDecember 31 as per the order.