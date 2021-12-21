Pb Govt commits to project women rights: Raja Basharat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Tuesday the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking concrete steps for the welfare of women.

Addressing a seminar at a local hotel, he said the Punjab government had introduced an effective law to facilitate women in obtaining inheritance certificate.

He said the tenure of first female ombudsman Punjab was not fixed earlier which had been fixed at four years now.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government was setting up protection centers for women across the province, whereas earlier this center was functioning only in Multan.

He said: "The Federal as well provincial law ministers conduct regular meetings to review the progress on implementation of women inheritance law and status of complaints received by the women ombudsperson.

" The minister said that Pakistan had effective and strict laws pertaining to all walks of life but there was a need to implement them properly for which such awareness seminars and workshops could play a pivotal role.

Referring to the Sialkot tragedy, he said that for the growing trend of violence and extremism in Pakistan, it was necessary to promote attitudes like tolerance and forbearance.

"The government is determined and taking steps to ensure that those responsibleof Sialkot incident are punished severely and that such incidents do not happenagain," he added.