Pb govt committed to education to out of school children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday said that all possible steps would be taken to impart good education to out-of-school children and necessary resources would be utilized to equip neglected sections with education and skills.

In a message issued here on the occasion of International literacy day, the chief minister said that Allah Almighty gave him the honor of establishing the Literacy department in Punjab 20 years ago.

He regretted that an important department like it was neglected in the past, but the present government would pay full attention to it.

" Punjab Education Sector Reforms Program of my earlier period was appreciated at every national and international forum", he maintained and pointed out that his government had started free books and scholarships for girls. "Today, we reiterate our commitment to teaching everyone", the CM concluded.