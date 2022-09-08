UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Committed To Education To Out Of School Children

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Pb govt committed to education to out of school children

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday said that all possible steps would be taken to impart good education to out-of-school children and necessary resources would be utilized to equip neglected sections with education and skills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday said that all possible steps would be taken to impart good education to out-of-school children and necessary resources would be utilized to equip neglected sections with education and skills.

In a message issued here on the occasion of International literacy day, the chief minister said that Allah Almighty gave him the honor of establishing the Literacy department in Punjab 20 years ago.

He regretted that an important department like it was neglected in the past, but the present government would pay full attention to it.

" Punjab Education Sector Reforms Program of my earlier period was appreciated at every national and international forum", he maintained and pointed out that his government had started free books and scholarships for girls. "Today, we reiterate our commitment to teaching everyone", the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan spokesperson hails Pakistan team victo ..

Balochistan spokesperson hails Pakistan team victory against Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Multiple crises halt progress as 9 out of 10 count ..

Multiple crises halt progress as 9 out of 10 countries fall backwards in human d ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary directs authorities to work effici ..

Chief Secretary directs authorities to work efficiently for relief, rehabilitati ..

1 minute ago
 Bahrain-Kalam road opened for light traffic after ..

Bahrain-Kalam road opened for light traffic after floods

1 minute ago
 PM Tanvir for socio-economic progress, prosperity ..

PM Tanvir for socio-economic progress, prosperity of AJK

23 minutes ago
 LWMC chalks out plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hu ..

LWMC chalks out plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA , Urs of Data Ganj Ba ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.