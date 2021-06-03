UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Committed To Eliminate Dengue, Says Commissioner

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood Thursday said that Punjab government was committed to eliminate dengue from the province.

He expressed these views while addressing dengue training workshop at Nishtar hospital and university here.

He said the provincial government have started pre-arrangements to control the dengue virus.

Javed Akhtar said no drive could become successful without participation of masses and urged the religious scholars to create awareness among masses about dengue and corona during their sermons.

He said that preventive measures were vital to prevent from dengue and corona virus.

He said that cases were being got lodged if dengue larva found from any building.

He said that they were striving to keep the Multan division on top position in the province regarding dengue control.

Commissioner said the dengue spray and surveillance at public buildings and offices have been made.

He said the dengue activities were being uploaded at portal under latest android system.

CEOs health, focal persons and civil society participated in the training workshop.

DC Ali Shahzad, director health services Dr Waseem Rizvi were also present on the occasion.

