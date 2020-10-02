UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Committed To Empower Girls: Minister

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has said the Punjab government is highly committed to empower girls with information, skills and support networks to end early age marriages.

She expressed her views while addressing a consultative session regarding early age marriages organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFP) at Women Development Secretariat here on Friday.

The minister said education was being given to parents and community members in remote areas by the literacy, population mobilizers and other stakeholders, adding that the agriculture department was facilitating and financing to married female farmers to strengthen them economically in dairy farming and other agricultural sectors.

"Ending child marriage requires more work across all sectors and at all levels. It is need to raise awareness of harmful impacts of child marriage by encouraging open, inclusive and informed discussion at the community, local, national and international level to end child marriages, "she said.

Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza, Director Sajeela Naveed, officers concernedand the representatives of the UNFP attended the session.

More Stories From Pakistan

